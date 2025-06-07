'Not Her First Rodeo' showcases passion of female bull riders

A new docuseries explores the lives of five women as they compete in what’s called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live