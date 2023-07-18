SAG-AFTRA strikes puts spotlight on diminishing actor residuals

Union members, like "Orange is the New Black" actor Kimiko Glenn, say they are fighting against film and TV studios who are shortchanging actors out of royalties, a charge the studios dispute.

July 18, 2023

