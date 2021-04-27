San Francisco parents torn on vote to recall members of the city’s school board

Parents across the country have clashed with school boards on everything from remote learning to mask mandates. Some Bay Area parents say their school board did not adequately plan for reopening.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live