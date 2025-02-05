Saquon Barkley can break rushing record, win 1st Super Bowl on birthday

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley could win a Super Bowl and become the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing leader, including playoffs, on his 28th birthday, Feb. 9.

February 5, 2025

