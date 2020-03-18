Seattle doctor describes being on the front lines of coronavirus crisis: Part 1

More
Dr. Randall Curtis shares his experience working 12-hour shifts at his hospital’s ICU for the past nine days.
9:54 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seattle doctor describes being on the front lines of coronavirus crisis: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:54","description":"Dr. Randall Curtis shares his experience working 12-hour shifts at his hospital’s ICU for the past nine days.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"69658926","title":"Seattle doctor describes being on the front lines of coronavirus crisis: Part 1","url":"/Nightline/video/seattle-doctor-describes-front-lines-coronavirus-crisis-part-69658926"}