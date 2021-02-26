Transcript for UN secretary-general on global access to vaccines and effort to combat climate change

Reporter: Secretary-general Antonio guterres spearheading the united nations response to every major global crisis since he took office this 2017. As the pandemic ravaged the globe, guterres front and center advocating for increased testing and equal access to vaccines for nations rich or poor. We called it the biggest moral test before the global economy. What do you think about the fact that 130 countries haven't had a single dose? This is a suicidal approach for everybody. We see now a virus that is mutating. And the more the virus spreads, the more it changed. And when it changes, it can become more deadly, more transmissible, but worst, more resistant to vaccines. So if you vaccinate your country but forget to vaccinate other countries, and the other countries, the virus mutates, it will come back in a way your vaccines might no longer be relevant. This is the moment I think we need a global vaccination plan. And those that must lead it must be those that have the power and the resources. Reporter: Among guterres' other major priorities, urgent action on climate change. A report just released by the U.N. Paints a startling picture of a planet in decline, roughly 9 million people die from pollution every year. The U.N. Climate report is being described as the starkest report yet on the environment. I'm curious. The U.S. Has just this month rejoined the Paris climate accords. How do you counter this feeling among everyday people that perhaps it's too late? It's not too late. On the contrary. We are on time. But we need to do it quickly. And some people say, look, I mean, there is so much cold temperature in Texas, probably there is no global warming. The worst of climate change is not only the warming, it's that everything is becoming more the hurricanes, snowstorms, heat waves. Everything is more extreme. If it's not too late, what are the most effective policies you see going forward? I see the technology on all sides. Today it's cheaper to produce energy based on renewables than based on coal or on other fossil fuels. But of course, we need to do this transition with justice. Some industries will disappear. But we need to take care of the people that are involved in those industries. So we need -- let's promote the green economy, but let's support those that are losing by the effect the old economy is phasing out. Reporter: As the world evolves, guterres says an epidemic of misinformation is giving rise to fear and hate. What can be done, in your view, to fight that kind of disinformation that seems to be at the core of all of this divisiveness? First of all, truth. And I think the media has a key role to play. We need to re-establish our strong, global commitment to truth. To use truth as the basis for trust. And the problem of today's world is the lack of trust. The lack of trust between people and government, the lack of trust between countries, the lack of trust between institutions. This lack of trust this undermining, is undermining our capacity to prevent conflicts, our capacity to solve conflicts, the capacity to deal with covid, the capacity to fight climate

