Selena’s Quintanilla’s fan-turned-killer denied parole

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was gunned down just before reaching the edge of super-stardom.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live