Shocking allegations in new royals tell-all

Royal reporter Omid Scobie’s new book, 'Endgame' claims two people made comments about Archie’s skin tone and he alleges the rift between William and Harry might be irreparable.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live