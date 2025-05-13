Shocking testimony in first day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs' federal trial began with testimony from a security guard who allegedly witnessed the aftermath of a violent incident between Combs and Cassie Ventura. Diddy denies all charges.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live