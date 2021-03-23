Spring breakers flood into Miami, fueling COVID-19 concerns

More
Police clashed with crowds after they refused to disperse despite an 8 p.m. curfew, which has been extended to mid-April. ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein discusses the risk.
6:41 | 03/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spring breakers flood into Miami, fueling COVID-19 concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:41","description":"Police clashed with crowds after they refused to disperse despite an 8 p.m. curfew, which has been extended to mid-April. ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein discusses the risk.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76623473","title":"Spring breakers flood into Miami, fueling COVID-19 concerns","url":"/Nightline/video/spring-breakers-flood-miami-fueling-covid-19-concerns-76623473"}