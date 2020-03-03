Transcript for States bracing for coronavirus outbreaks as first deaths reported in US

The risk for all of us of becoming infected will be increasing. Also directed the department of health to declare a public health emergency. There is no doubt that there will be more cases where we find people who test positive. Reporter: The novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the world. Now hitting the United States from coast to coast. Over 100 cases in more than a dozen states. At least six people dead. The epicenter here in Kirkland, Washington, suburb of Seattle. All of the deaths have been in Washington state, with four of those victims at this nursing care facility. At least 14 residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, now called covid-19. Colleen Mallory's 89-year-old mother Peggy, who suffers from dementia, lives there. If she gets sick, she's going to be gone. But if she has to sit in a room for days on end by herself, she's going to go downhill fast. Reporter: With a couple pair of clean clothes and her mother's favorite cookies she was able to visit her. Do you feel better now that you've seen her? I do. Much better. But you know, almost every door on the opposite side of my mom's aisle has a cautionary statement on it. Reporter: She thinks it's probable her mother was exposed to the virus. They wouldn't tell me anything about her roommate, who has been removed from the facility. And my mom's been in the room with her for all this time. Nursing homes, or skilled nursing facilities represent a very vulnerable population of elderly people with chronic medical conditions that place them at higher risk. There tends to be an almost revolving door environment at nursing homes, if you will, with a lot of patients on a regular basis being circulated maybe from the nursing home to a hospital briefly or from the outside community or a hospital in. So that makes contact tracing very challenging. Reporter: 50 other residents and staff associated with the facility are now being evaluated. We've just seen another person loaded up into this ambulance to be taken to the hospital. Reporter: Authorities announcing nearly a quarter of the Kirkland fire department is off the job after visiting -- the majority of the case -- in the facility last week. And tonight 22 nursing students and faculty from a nearby college have been asked to self-quarantine because they too are believed to have been exposed at the facility. What we're seeing in Washington state is something that we need to be prepared will also occur in many other states in the country. There's a lag or timeline delay in the time from when a patient is exposed to a variety till when they might start displaying symptoms. Reporter: New research suggests the virus has been quietly spreading here for weeks, often by people without The incubation period of this novel coronavirus is unknown. There have been documented cases that span from one to about 14 days, but there have also been confirmed cases as far out as 18 and rarely over even 20 days. Reporter: Even though the numbers have been rising, the white house task force so the to reassure anxious Americans. If you talk about the entire country, the whole 360 million people in this country, the risk is a low risk. Reporter: The message was met with skepticism and apprehension. Shoppers stocking up on necessities like wipes and water. Leaving behind empty shelves. The first confirmed case of coronavirus now in New York. Reporter: In the nation's biggest city, the first confirmed case. A woman who'd recently returned from Iran. People have been heeding the warnings, going getting tested go, and getting checked on. And that's helped us to stay ahead of it. Reporter: Iran has been especially hard hit-w over 1,500 covid 19 cases and at least 66 dead. On the front line is medical intern poria ganzhi at hussein hospital in Tehran. The majority of the cases are in China, where the virus was first reported on December 31st. In the past two months covid-19 has spread to 60 different countries, infecting nearly 90,000 people. In palace the louvre shuttering for a second day. Museum workers concerned about exposure. Some of Italy's most famous tourist sites, from Milan to Rome, deserted. American college students sent home from their studies in Italy, reuniting with their families. But for some finding a flight home hasn't been easy. We were asked to leave as soon as possible before everything got worse. I currently have about a 50-hour travel time to get back to the states, and it's been very hectic. I have a 13-hour layover. Reporter: Also going home today, 140 passengers from the "Diamond princess" cruise ship after weeks in quarantine in California. Over 700 cases originated on that ship. The "Diamond princess" was on a tour of Asia when the outbreak forced it to dock on the coast I think the "Diamond princess" cruise ship showed us how transmissible this coronavirus is. I also think the response psychologically and emotionally of how people fare when they are quarantined was important. Reporter: Some of the other passengers quarantined in Nebraska are cleared to leave too. Jerry sorati Goldman in a demonstration of new virus manners. Elbow bumping the Nebraska governor and the medical staff that helped care for her. I'm going to get emotional. I love this guy. You guys rock. It's been quite a travail for you and the other travelers who have been here. My husband and I are so blessed. He was the one who ended up in the bio containment unit. Reporter: Jerry's wife described his experience living with coronavirus in an op-ed in the "Washington post." He writes of nurses tending to him in heavy-duty hazmat suits sealed with duct tape. Two cameras watched me at all a set of computer monitors were equipped with microphones so that the medical staff and I could communicate with CDC officials with central command down the hall. The room had last been used for the ebola outbreak in 2014. Despite the intense measures to guard his health Goldman says he doesn't feel all that sick, writing "If I were at home with similar symptoms I probably would have gone to work as usual." Over 80% of confirmed cases of coronavirus were mild. But again, that's not to say that some people will not have a more severe course. And that's not to say unfortunately that some people won't die from this. Reporter: Fellow cruise ship passengers Melanie and John herring have also been divided by quarantine. And I have 36.7. Reporter: We first started skyping with the retired couple when they were still on the diamond princess cruise ship. This is our first time outside in the sun. And it's beautiful. Today's day 6. And we're almost over the hump. Reporter: But then John tested positive and was moved to a hospital in Japan. Melanie was evacuated to Travis air force base and has been quarntded for the last two weeks there. I'm negative. And I am so thrilled. So honey, we're going home. I love you. I'm thrilled the happy day is here. I'm free to go. They gave me my release. And I'm going to be coming back to the usa. So thrilled and so happy and I can't wait to put my arms around This is where I stayed most of the time. Reporter: Today Melanie cleared out her quarters. See you. Going home. Reporter: She left a note of thanks behind with an important postscript. Wash your hands. And I'm really glad to get this behind us. Reporter: A few hours later at an airport in Utah -- where the couple who never imagined a vacation like this, finally they've made it home. A kiss hello to a new beginning.

