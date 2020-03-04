Transcript for More states from Louisiana to Michigan confronting uptick in COVID-19 cases

Reporter: Here in a convention center in Detroit. Lieutenant colonel Greg turner is preparing for a new kind of flooding, normal playbook stuff. This is not in our playbook. We will build partitions. Reporter: But with 22 years of service to his country, he is no stranger to crisis. This reminds me of my time spent in New Orleans, 2005, responding to hurricane Katrina. This is different, because it's nationwide and something we're not used to, but we're ready for this. Reporter: 1,000 miles away in New Orleans, Dr. Jim akin knows all too well the damage hurricane Katrina wrought. All across the country, it's places like these that are struggling to stave off the virus' attack. Louisiana, Texas, Florida, new York, Georgia and Michigan. Tonight we take you inside some of these emerging hotspots and their fight to slow the outbreak. Amazing. Two days ago, this was a blank, concrete floor. Now we're putting a 600 rooms into here with nursing stations. Reporter: In Detroit, lieutenant colonel turner is tasked with the colossal order to transform downtown's tcf convention center into the largest alternative hospital in Michigan. After the 9th of April, we should have 1,000 beds in here, with staff working it. Reporter: Cases in Michigan have been steadily climbing, doubling every three days, the number is 10,000 infected with 400 deaths. We can build patient rooms into that. Reporter: As the city braces for a surge of new covid-19 cases, lieutenant colonel turner and his team also anticipating they'll build additional sites. We are looking across the state, doing assessments, mostly in the southeast Michigan area, Mccomb, Oakland counties but to the west. Reporter: Not just hospital beds worry Dr. Nick Gilpin, but staffing. We certainly have the ability to do field hospitals in our community, but who's going to staff them? I barely have enough nurses and physicians to make sure we're taking care of the patients within our own walls. I don't have the act to lend any of my staff to another alternative care site for care. Reporter: At Beaumont health, he and his team have been monitoring the spread and preparing for the worst. We were watching the response in China but I don't know that any level of preparedness would be enough for this. Detroit is getting skrushed right now. We are running out of ventilators, and I feel like we're playing musical chairs with the ventilators we have now. I was talking with the bereavement office. They're flooded, trying to make sure they have enough body bags. The whole city of Detroit is an underserved area. A lot of these patients are going to continue to require care, and we just don't have that infrastructure in place now. Reporter: In Louisiana, cases have soared to nearly 10,000, a 42% jump overnight, with more than 30% of those patients hospitalized. Trying to make sure everybody's signing this. The majority of patients we are caring for now are all covid-19 patients who require isolation and are extremely health. Reporter: Just outside of new Orleans, she encountering a storm of patients. We are seeing patients decompensate extremely quickly and placed on ventilators. Reporter: Already the west bank location has no open icu beds, but there was some good news. My colleague, Marcus Moore spoke to doctors there. They said they'd gotten the five-minute test, the only hospital system in the state, they hope these new tests will ease some of the burden of front line teams. I never thought as an oddologist I'd be on the icu floor, it's scary. Reporter: Dr. Jim Akins' special is wide scale catastrophe. In Katrina, you knew backup would show up eventually, it may have gotten there lately, but it got there. With covid-19 there may not be backup for you. No. In fact, with Katrina, we had plans, and we felt if we could just work this plan that we would get through this, and for this pandemic, though, at the end of the day, you think I can only hope that we've done enough. Reporter: It's a rare sort of bravery he and his team possess. Cautious optimism, even in the face of a pandemic like this. It's a nightmare in progress. You have the combination of a rapidly-spreading pathogen, virus, and a highly virulent virus. Reporter: About an hour away in Baton Rouge, the regional medical center has also begun seeing a growing wave of covid-19 patients. I'm pretty anxious to see how today is. Reporter: Nurse Morgan began recording video diaries earlier this week. Not 100% sure how things can get worse from here. Reporter: By this morning. I didn't sleep too well. Reporter: Growing realization of the very real peril of her work on the front lines. I think I just started reflecting back on my shift from yesterday. Several of us started to kind of smell an odor, which is natural, not speaking ill about the patient, and we kind of looked at each other like do you smell that, because if you're n95, when you get fitted, they do a smell test, and you shouldn't be able to smell things. It made me realize what a big sacrifice myself and my co-workers are making. Reporter: In New York, the EP center of America's crisis, the numbers are staggering. The death toll more than 1500. More than 650 people dying in 24 hours. The javits convention center now accepting covid-19 patients to handle the overflow. All the rooms are filled. Reporter: In this video provided by mt. Sinai queens, the doctor taking us through his emergency room. All these patients sitting in the hallways, because we are full. Reporter: Earlier this week, ABC's Eva pilgrim went to one of the New York boroughs that's been hardest hit, queens, president trump's hometown. Reporter: So what's it like Crazy, madness. No other way to put it. Another ambulance just pulled Reporter: This woman says her aunt is covid-19 positive and has pneumonia. She's scared. I'm scared for her. Reporter: More than 20% of the ems force is now out sick. But the city is getting some much-needed relief. 250 more ambulances are coming right away to New York City from FEMA, from all over the country. Reporter: It can't come quickly enough for John rugen. It's been a week since he last saw his son. Last night he asked me, he said when from you going to come get me? And I told him when everybody stops getting sick and going to heaven. Reporter: But it isn't just big cities and suburbs. Outside of Atlanta there's another simmering hot spot in Georgia where the governor just issued a statewide shelter in place order. You're not safe in rural America. It isn't just for big cities but for all of the United States. Reporter: The phoebe Putnam system has reported at least 750 cases and at least 35 deaths. Currently, rice is a nurse here. Yesterday I had to face time a family member so they can say good-bye to their mom, their aunt, their grandma. And it's so hard, you start thinking about your family, if this was you and all that. Reporter: For terrica parks, this was her reality. She was diagnosed in March and came close to death's door. Whoever thought that talking', something as simple as talking' would be this difficult? Reporter: She went to the er doctors telling her that her organs were on the vefrge verge of shutdown. I started looking at old I didn't feel anymore fight in Reporter: But she pushed through, making it home to a two-week isolation. So this is where I have been since March 14. Self-isolation at its finest, y'all. It has been miserable. Reporter: But on this day. I am finally free again! I am out of quarantine. Reporter: Terrica is reclaiming what covid-19 stole. I'm excited. I'm gettin' ready to hug my kids! Ah! Reporter: From rural America to our urban centers, this spread of covid-19 is growing. Men and women putting their lives and for some their experiences with disasters past to use with this real and current danger. Your courage reminds me of the words of booker T. Washington, 1895. Plant your bucket where you so you decided to plant your bucket in New Orleans. It will always be in new Orleans. And it will always be with my colleagues, my residents and the wonderful hospital I work in.

