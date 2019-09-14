Transcript for How former strip club workers scammed men out of thousands

It's a tale of women surviving in a man's world. They thought its what the perfect con. Starring J. Lo and Constance Wu. When you're in these worlds that are glamorous and dangerous, it's a slippery slope. Reporter: They would be inspired to luring men to gentlemen's clubs and having astronomical amounts charged to their credit cards. Rosie Keogh was one of them. You see the worst of men when you work in a club. You see the scum of the scum. They're trying to date you. Trying to tell you, oh. So you say yeah, yeah, yeah. Reporter: It was a scheme that started to take shape during a time when cash was tight. Stocks all around the world are tanks. We are in the midst of a serious financial crisis. Girls decided they had to find a different way to bring in the bucks. You weren't paid to sit around and talk anymore. Girls were doing dirty things. It's like oh, my gosh, I'm not going to do that. Reporter: Instead she partnered with a waitress at the club. And Samantha, another ringleader in the scheme. She had connections with the hosts and customers. I would like to think Samantha was the CEO and I was the cfo. Reporter: It began as a legal enterprise. ? . We went all over the city, steakhouses, bars. I was dressed in a blazer. I was pretending that I also came out of work and had a rough day. What kind of work are you in? I'm in marketing. If you saw a black American, you knew you had a high roller. And we would bring clients back to the club and your goal is to get them to spend as much as Reporter: Then the idea came town drug them. Not a date drug. This is something that will put you into a euphoric state so you will be more complacent. You're agreeable to just about anything. It was a little illegal, then one thing led to the next. Things progressed. And little by little you find yourself doing things that sound crazy. The greed actually undermined their entire scam. Samantha was so good at texting clients that she would set up these dates. Reporter: They thought they found the perfect target in a wealthy cardiologist looking for love with money to spend. He was set up on a date with Karina. Yeah, Samantha had texted him, using my picture. We ended up going on a date. And everything just kind of transpired from there. Reporter: He went on three dates with Karina. Each time he woke up the next morning with little memory of the evenings, but he was smitten. He had texted me almost religiously, and I kind of felt bad. And he said he had gotten concert tickets. We went to the concert together and all she kept asking was for wine. But once the concert starts they don't serve alcohol. That was a dreadful night. I actually had to talk to him. Sometimes you get tired of pretending and fake laughing all night. So that was rough. Reporter: What's the next thing you remember? Waking up in the hotel. There a message from American Express, on a place called Robert's steakhouse. Reporter: You had $100,000 of do they tell you on one, two, or three nights? It was every time I went out to dinner with her. Reporter: He confronted Karina. I told her, you're nothing but a thief, you're nothing but a swipdleer. I don't want to talk to you or see you again. I was apologetic. I definitely, 100% felt bad. I didn't know it was that high until I found out from Samantha. It was a good scam that worked because a lot of them had wives in high power positions. They didn't want any problems. They just wanted to pay the bill and move on. Reporter: But the charges were determined fraudulent. So annex decided not to play scores and they came after the doctor. He lawyers up and counter sues saying he was drugged and that scores and the women defamed him. By then, the feds and NYPD were already onto the scam. We set up an operation at a luxury hotel. Have control inside a room, do audio and video and agents in other rooms in case there was an issue. Reporter: They had a Dea agent pose as a rich guy. He did all the things that would make him a target. The way I dressed, the way I acted. We did our investigation ahead of time. So we ended up in the hotel room, knowing that these drinks would possibly be drugged. Reporter: Did you begin to act like you were under the influence? Yes, I did. Are you married? Mm-hm. Ah, that sucks. Did you drink anything? He knew he would pose as if he had actually been drugged. But we were afraid he had actually been drugged. I was moving my leg, showing them, I'm okay. We were just hoping that the girls would take his credit card and leave and go swipe it. Reporter: Finally, the Dea intervenes. So I had some individuals pose as hotel security and enter the room. Security! Security? This guy, is he alive? Yeah. Does he need an ambulance? No! Reporter: The police are unable to arrest the women, because they didn't catch them bringing the undercover agent's credit card into the club. It wasn't a failure, because we did get some evidence. Reporter: Enough evidence to build a case. They were able to get security camera footage. Video and audio arguing over how much did you give him. You don't need alcohol. Reporter: Within months, the women involved are arrested. Strippers are under arrest tonight, accused of drugging customers and wracking up huge bills on their charge cards. They come to my house early in the morning. And I was taken into handcuffs. It was like oh, my god, the whole world, everybody knows what I did. I was working in Manhattan at a clothing store at the time. So when they had come to apprehend me, I was really surprised. There was three big Dea agents. I mean, when you get arrested, the whole world goes black and everything goes silent. They start to break down almost immediately when they were arrested. They have evidence that they don't think they have that the police have. They have text messages, all kinds of things. They immediately cooperated. They wanted to get out of the heat. I had a child to take care I decided not to go to trial. I decided to just make it all stop. And taking five years probation and staying at home and focussing on my daughter and just seeing the mom that I should have been to her. The outcome could have been worse. I definitely feel responsible for just luring people in and, you know, manipulating them. The case is over. One of the judges threw out, essentially, the score case for $135,000. Reporter: The judge also threw out the defamation case. People might not find me remorseful, but I definitely went through my own remorse in privacy. When I was hurting these people and doing wrong things, I was also hurt myself. They may justify their actions by claiming they're victims, but they're not. Reporter: The ring leaders cooperated and got no jail time. Karina spent 16 weekends at Riker's. I thought that the women got off with less P on their naked wrists. I thought they got off completely. Reporter: These days these hustlers are trying to get their lives back on track. I'm getting my associates in criminal psychology. I was in the wrong industry. If I chose a different crowd, things could have been great for me. What you do does not define who you are. It's what you learn from it. It's what you do after it. It's who you become.

