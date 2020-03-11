Transcript for Why suburban women, evangelicals will be crucial voters in swing states MI, NC

Thanks for joining us, we are hours away from a monumental election. As we come to you from a battleground state. I'm in Michigan. The can key issue here, changing demographics. We begin in the suburbs of Detroit, in a look at what could be the swing voter, white, college aged women that may hold the key to up lock a democratic victory. Four years ago, I did not put up many signs. It was try to keep quiet about your political beliefs. I have changed and I have become very loud mouth about it on social media. Middle school teacher Rachel Babbit is hoping to be part of a blue wave of women handing Biden a victory. Here in Michigan, home to wealthier suburbs, women like Babbit are coveted at the ballot box. Many voted for trump, and the president now pleading them to not spurn him. Suburban women, will you please likeme. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay. Reporter: A life long Republican and devout catholic, she grew up learning two life lessons. We never missed mass and never missed a vote. Reporter: You spent 30 years voting Republican. Are you still a Republican? No. Reporter: You don't have to be a Democrat to vote for Biden. No, you have to have a heart. Reporter: In 2016, she could not bring herself to support the GOP nominee. He did not have any solutions, he only had anger. And division. Reporter: Instead, she voted for the libertarian. I through away my vote and I don't want to do it again. Reporter: She has taken offense at the attacks on women from trump. Especially if for her governor. What does the t-shirt mean to you? We will not B silenced, we are all that woman in Michigan. Reporter: Do you think women in Michigan approved of the way trump dealt with the governor? This woman didn't. The women I talked to didn't. Reporter: We met up with young suburban women who's podcast called the deerborn girls focuses on the Muslim American experience. They were behind Bernie last time we were with them. I cried when he droed out of the race. Reporter: Right, and the Bernie supporters were not going to hold their nose and vote for anybody else. They have to get on board, it's not about us at the end of of the day. Who wants another four years of trump? We need to vote and put pressure on Biden every ever single day that he is in office. Reporter: These two women have been getting out the vote for Joe Biden in one of the largest Arab American communities in the U.S. With the power to make or break. Trump won Michigan by 1 1,000 votes. We are trying to contextualize that, there's 11,000 Arab Americans here, if we turned out out, we could have given him Michigan. Reporter: The polls now showing the president behind by 8 points. Biden showing up in Michigan over the weekend with president Obama. Obama! Wow, look at this. Hello, North Carolina. Hello. Reporter: As they say in the south. The race in North Carolina is tick tight. President trump, makes his 11th visit in months trying to hold on to a state he held easily four years ago. One of the toughest blocks evangelical Christians. At this service, hardly any mask, little social distancing. Pastor Chad Harvey estimates % of his congregation will vote for trump. Like it or not, his beliefs are more in line with evangelical theology than Biden. Reporter: They are interpreting the Biden literally. And the most important topics, abortion. We do have a biblical standard, if the church does not protect the unborn, rightcheousness and -- Reporter: My mama raised me to be a person of grace. How tough is it to give president trump grace. Grace needs to be directed by god, it's between him and god. Reporter: Martin Luther king, Jr. Of course said Sunday at 11:00 A.M. Is the most segregated time in the world. 45 different nationalities are represented in these pews, the reflection of the shift that has been happening in North Carolina for more than a decade. Since 2015, North Carolina has averaged more than 110,000 new residents each year. So, is North Carolina the old south, the new south? A different south? What is North Carolina becoming? It's just a strange hybrid right now. Jimmy: That strange hybrid making it difficult to know which way the state will go tomorrow. Because the state's new diversity could can mean a win for Biden. It's going to be very, very close. Jimmy: David Lara, a son of immigrants moved to north Carolina from New York City, for Traditionally, it's ban -- it's been a conservative state. But with the transplants of other people moving here from other states you see a swing of liberal minded individuals. Reporter: Covid-19 is also on the ballot in North Carolina. Seventh highest rate. I was struck by a church today that 95% of the congregation was not wearing a mask or social distancing. Explain that to me? Everyone is individual. Even when I serve as, in my profession as a registered nurse. I have to respect that person has a right to choices that comes to their care. Reporter: Is it fair to say that for you, covid is a choice? But abortion is not a choice? To me, covid is not a choice because it's not something that any one of us can control. Reporter: In a church that is proudly conservat and intentionally diverse. There's anxiety about America's deepening racial divide. Who do you think will better bridge the racial divide in America? Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Doesn't matter. I think it comes down to us. Our pastor said when two people of different colors or ethnicities look to Jesus, it's a triangle and they become closer to Jesus. We have a storm brewing right now in this Earth. Yes. Covid. Yeah. Social injustice. And with all these things happening, it's making people become woke. Right? Had my question is, what are people awakening to? And for us, we are awakening to what does the word of god say? Somebody asked me if I'm a Democrat, minority or caucasian and I vote Biden, can I still be a part of our church? The answer is absolutely. Reporter: If next Sunday, Joe Biden is determined to be the next president and 90% of your congregaill be Yes. Reporter: What will the sermon be? If Joe Biden becomes president, we will pray for him like everybody else. Reporter: Prayer will be plentiful tomorrow. But which way North Carolina moves remains a mystery of biblical proportions. A promised land to the future for the past. Also, happening O election day, the most expensive senate race in U.S. History pla out here in North Carolina. Coming up. Could Democrats win back the senate?

