Survivors, parents testify to Congress following a string of mass shootings

In two weeks, 31 people, from ages 9 to 86, were killed by AR-15 style rifles in shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Survivors and victims' family members demanded change from lawmakers

