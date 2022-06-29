Targeted election workers discuss living in fear over the 'big lie'

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, former election workers, speak with "Impact x Nightline" in an exclusive interview about the ongoing threats they face from 2020 election deniers.

