Transcript for Teens react to Trump's 'young men in America' comments, Kavanaugh hearings

For him to reference that young men are in trouble, it's false. Donald Trump saying, it's about the boys, it's just a way to distract people. It's a victimizing the people who were the oppressors, same as in the Kavanaugh case where people are saying, oh, poor Kavanaugh, poor Kavanaugh. Reporter: Opinions flaring across the room as a group of teenagers in New York reacted to president trump's remarks yesterday. It's a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of. This is a very, very difficult time. Reporter: These comments the latest in the bare knuckle politics over the president's nomination to the supreme court. Brett and mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them. Reporter: It's a battle that began last Thursday when some very personal details were laid bare under the national spotlight of a congressional hearing. I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding into me. Reporter: The testimonies of Christine blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh -- I've never sexual assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, never. Reporter: Ignited the latest national reckoning about sexual assault. A lifetime appointment to the supreme court -- Reporter: People making their voices heard in the halls of congress. Don't look away from me, look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me! Reporter: In newspapers. Just today Connie Chung penning a letter to blasey Ford saying, I too was sexual assaulted. In high schools across the country, like millions of Americans, these teenagers we sat down with said they were glued to the hearings even during the school day. Did you find people were talking about the Kavanaugh hearings in the hallways and classes? -- Yeah, people were watching the hearings at lunch. Watching on their phones? Yeah. Reporter: This group was decidedly behind Dr. Ford. Raise your hand if you believed Dr. Ford's allegations prior to the hearings. Raise your hand if you believed judge Kavanaugh's denial of her accusations prior to the hearings. Raise your hand if you believed Dr. Ford after the hearing. So all of you think, going into it, okay, I made my mind up even before you heard it. I did try to go into it with an open mind, see if maybe Kavanaugh showed some perspective to the situation, or if he seemed credible. But then watching it, the way he acted and she acted, side by side, they acted so different that it really shed a light to the situation. Let's talk about judge Kavanaugh. What did you think about his demeanor when he was testifying? A lot of kids my age were looking at this and watching it, and I just think that the way he composed himself really didn't set a good example for these kids. I thought it was super disrespectful when he shot back questions to the people asking him the questions. When it was sort of his interview, his job interview. And particularly towards the woman asking him questions. You're saying there's never been a case where you drank so much that you didn't remember what happened the night before or part of what happened? You're asking about blackout. I don't know, have you? Could you answer the question, judge? So that's not happened, is that your answer? Yeah, I'm curious if you have. I have no drinking problem, judge. Nor do I. That made me -- like how could anyone think that was like an appropriate question to ask? I thought he was clearly angry, or he had to think to himself, my goodness, we're talking about my yearbook in front of the U.S. Senate. I thought he had every right to defend himself as vociferously as he felt he needed to. Maybe he was just showing how he felt, he felt wrongfully accused. I mean, like if someone accused me of something I know I didn't do, I would be upset. What do you think, if someone's wrongfully accused, they'd be upset? I think you have to have trust in the system. And the system that he's going to work for, he seemed like he didn't trust them at all. So I think that's reflective of his character. What do you think would have been the result if Dr. Ford behaved the way judge Kavanaugh behaved? I think they would have gone even further as to label her as some hysterical woman. What is the strongest memory you have? Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two. And their having fun at my expense. When she said that I was like, okay, you are a human being who went through this. Also one of the biggest fears of a 15-year-old is being publicly ridiculed. Something like these boys laughing at her, I felt deeply with that. Her feelings during that situation, it made me -- it made my heart drop a little more. Reporter: But the president, who initially called Dr. Ford a very fine woman and a very credible witness, has pivoted, saying this at a rally last night. 36 years ago, this happened. I had one beer. Right? I had one beer. Well, do you think it was -- nope, it was one beer. How did you get home? I don't remember. How did you get that? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know. We want Kavanaugh! We want Kavanaugh! Clearly political motivation there. You're seeing the president as he always does try to play offense. We'll have to see in November if he's playing the right cards. Reporter: The three closely watched Republicans, the holders of the key swing votes, responded critically. Alaska senator Lisa murkowski calling the comments wholly inappropriate, and unacceptable. Arizona senator Jeff flake, who demanded the additional FBI investigation, telling the "Today" show -- It's kind of appalling. Reporter: Senator Susan Collins of Maine had these simple words. Just plain wrong. Reporter: The president also garnered criticism for his comments yesterday that young men in this country should be concerned of being falsely accused. Somebody could accuse you of something and you're automatically guilty. But in this realm, you are truly guilty until proven innocent. There are a lot of young men in this country who are looking to him and looking to other male politicians. And as a way to think how they should progress in their lives. And he's sending them back. He's not pushing them forward, he's not helping the next generation. He's stopping them, halting them. I think the president is tapping into concerns you see in conservative media. Interestingly a lot of them coming from conservative women who are saying, this is dangerous, this could be your son, this could be your husband, this could be your brother who are brought down by allegations that don't have a whole lot of evidence behind them. Reporter: According to R.A.I.N.N., the nation's largest anti-sexual violence group, the reporting of false rape is low, 2% to 8%. Rape is underreported, two of three rapes are never reported to police. You're 15, the same age she was then. How hard do you think it was for her to come forward? Well -- I can see how she would -- how many sexual assault victims would stay more quiet. I think it was so incredibly brave of her to come forward at all. The people that come out and say, oh, I was assaulted, they become like a target of like the public eye. And everyone is looking at them. And that's terrifying. That's why you think people don't come forward? -- Yeah. My school is maybe 600 students and I'm scared to walk in with a stain on my t-shirt. These people are coming out and saying, I was attacked. What did you say to people that say, okay, maybe he did these things, but he was 17, you can't hold that against him now. I think about incarcerated individuals who are probably put in jail at 15, so young, and they still have that one act reflect the entirety of their lives. I think that you are held accountable to things that you do today. I'm held accountable if I don't do my homework. It's not like you can excuse someone's actions, especially at our age. By letting him get away with this, it's reinforcing the saying, boys will be boys. Does it shake your faith in the government? For sure. Because it's a lifetime appointment. So I think to kind of rush over and brush over any flaws that this person has is kind of telling of the true motive of whoever's appointing him. People watching I think are going to say, you're teenagers what do you know? Yeah, we're teenagers. But many of us will be voting either this year or next year. It's our future. It's not like, oh, we're just -- we suddenly pop into political existence when we turn 18. It's like, we've been here. This is affecting us. Did this make any of you think, I'm going to get into politics when I get older? I'm going to become a lawyer when I get older? I do want to go into something venturing politics. I feel I need to see more people like me in our government. The system that we have. And the fact that there's such an absence is disheartening and that's really my motivation. Bottom line these hearings have made you want to get involved?

