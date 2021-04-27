Texas family flees Ukraine with newly adopted son

After more than a year of waiting, Kelci and Theron Jagge traveled to Ukraine to adopt their son Ruslan, but as tensions mounted between Russia and Ukraine, the new family was forced to flee.

