Thursday, December 24, 2020

More
2020 saw an unprecedented pandemic and global outcry for racial equality. “Nightline” tracked the pandemic through the eyes of front line workers, those struggling to make ends meet and more.
18:45 | 12/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thursday, December 24, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:45","description":"2020 saw an unprecedented pandemic and global outcry for racial equality. “Nightline” tracked the pandemic through the eyes of front line workers, those struggling to make ends meet and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"74905935","title":"Thursday, December 24, 2020","url":"/Nightline/video/thursday-december-24-2020-74905935"}