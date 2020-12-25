Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Thursday, December 24, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"18:45","description":"2020 saw an unprecedented pandemic and global outcry for racial equality. “Nightline” tracked the pandemic through the eyes of front line workers, those struggling to make ends meet and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"74905935","title":"Thursday, December 24, 2020","url":"/Nightline/video/thursday-december-24-2020-74905935"}