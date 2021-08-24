Now Playing: CDC chief on FDA’s Pfizer approval: ‘This is a very powerful signal of safety’

Now Playing: Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline responding to COVID-19 treatment

Now Playing: Pfizer vaccine gets full approval from FDA

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval

Now Playing: Biden encourages companies to mandate vaccinations after FDA approval

Now Playing: What full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine means for the fight against pandemic

Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA fully approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Full FDA approval should be ‘good reason’ to get vaccine: Pfizer CEO

Now Playing: Can you get the regular flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

Now Playing: Rhode Island governor talks hurricane Henri impact, COVID-19 uptick

Now Playing: How to lower the risk of COVID-19 on college campuses

Now Playing: FDA gives Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine full approval, paving way for mandates

Now Playing: Biden holds press conference following FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine

Now Playing: ABC News Live: FDA gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval

Now Playing: What full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine means for the fight against the pandemic

Now Playing: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine expected

Now Playing: FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval