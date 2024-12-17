Timothée Chalamet on learning guitar, embodying Bob Dylan in biopic
ABC News' Deborah Roberts sat down with the actor and co-star Elle Fanning to discuss their roles in "A Complete Unknown," the Golden Globe nominated film that follows the legendary musician's story.
December 17, 2024
