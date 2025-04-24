Tina Knowles’ new memoir reveals details about personal life

The Knowles family “Matriarch” opened up to Deborah Roberts about experiencing racism and the moment she knew her daughters had special gifts.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live