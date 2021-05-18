Transcript for Tishaura Jones, St. Louis’ first Black woman mayor, offers hope for a turning point

Reporter: It's 7:30 A.M., and tashara Jones is preparing to make history. In just a few hours, she will become the first black woman elected mayor of St. Louis. Tell me how you're feeling. A little overwhelmed. Ve excited. Just wow. Reporter: Her election last month part of a sea of change in Missouri politics and across the country. Black women running and winning elections, championing Progressive inclusive politics. Waiting in the wings to see her off are these women, her sorority sisters, draped in red, the color of delta sigma theta. They're all here to witness change in motion. I see it as an amazing opportunity to just bring real transformational change to not just my city, across the country as well. I tashara O. Jones -- Reporter: Jones' inauguration is a celebration. So help me god. So help me god. Congratulations. Reporter: For many in the city who feel seen and haerksd like their time has come. I'm here today because of you. Because you voted, because you got involved. And because you chose to be inspired by a movement and a vision for St. Louis, seeking to move our city and our region Reporter: She joins the ranks of woman like congresswoman Cori bush, the first black woman to be elected to congress from Missouri. And Kim Gardner, the new Progressive circuit attorney of St. Louis. Despite all the joy and anticipation, Jones is taking charge in a time of enormous challenge for St. Louis. The city has been battered by covid in a surge of violent crime. There have already been 71 homicides in the city in 2021. In over 20% increase from the year before. St. Louis has also been rocked by protests at the city's jail over living conditions at the facility and delayed court what is the top priority here in St. Louis? We've had an unprecedented year of crime. How do we also economically uplift people? Because I believe that's the root cause of crime. Reporter: The population in St. Louis is evenly divided between white and black, but deeply segregated. In 75% of those arrested are people of color. The city's racial makeup is pretty split, right? Yeah. Reporter: About 50-50 almost? Just about. Reporter: Yet you have said that black folks in St. Louis are three times more likely to live in poverty? Is that true? Yes, that is true. They are bottom in all of the good outcomes and at the top of all the bad outcomes. So we have to change that. Reporter: Those disparities laid bare to the nation in 2014 with the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, just ten miles from St. Louis. Launching a national debate on policing of black Americans. And while the officer was not indicted, a department of justice investigation found there was a pattern of racial bias in the Ferguson police department. Since then, Ferguson has elected its first black mayor and has diversified its police force. But Michael Brown's death was a turning point to many who were no longer willing to tolerate the inequities of the legal injustice systems. What that did was wake up people to want something different from their country. Reporter: Police department in St. Louis has long been seen by many black residents as engaging in racist conduct. The nonprofit injustice watchdog, the plain view project investigated public Facebook posts from police officers across the country. In St. Louis, they found posts by officers suggesting they looked forward to harming black lives matter protesters. Several of the 22 officers involved were reprimanded or fired. The St. Louis police also have another unique distinction, separate unions. One for white and one for black. If they can't trust each other, then how can they expect the community to trust them? In order to move forward, we have to have those uncomfortable conversations about the role that race plays in policing. Reporter: Jones is confident that despite the challenges that at times seem insurmountable, that she is the right woman for the job. I come from a strong, long line of gritty women. I think that black women lead from a different place. We think of more holistic approaches to solving problems because we have to do that within our families and communities. So that prepared us for leading majority/minority communities. I'm tashara Jones. I was born and raised in St. Louis. Reporter: Politics is in Jones' blood. She is the only child of Laura and vervis Jones. Her father was an alderman and the city comptroller. She rose through the ranks in St. Louis politics, serving in the Missouri state house and then as the city's treasurer before winning the mayoral race in April of the year. Your challenge will require you to transcend race. Uh-huh. Jimmy: Right? Are you prepared for that? I already had to transcend race and be known as someone who is going to get the work done, someone whose word is their bond, and someone who can work across the aisle. With all her success, her proudest achievement may be her 13-year-old son. I'm here today as the proud single mother of the most adorable 13-year-old son Aidan. What has being a mother meant to you? And how has that nged your life? It totally changed my life because it happened right when I entered politics. But my faith is huge. So if god brings you to it, he'll bring you through it. Reporter: She share atmosphere with so many other black mother, that her son will one day have a dangerous encounter with police. He and I were having a conversation about what the mayor is responsible for. And he found out I was responsible for the police. And then he tells me, well, that means I'm going to be safe. I mean, his mom shouldn't have to become the mayor in order for him to feel safe. Reporter: As mayor Jones' first day in office drew to a close, a verdict came in the drek chauvin trial. Count one, find the defendant guilty. Count two, find the defendant, guilty. Count three, find the defendant guilty. Reporter: A new day for the country. And for St. Louis. America is watching, and state houses and municipalities, they're starting to pass police reform. I stand here before you today resolved to make change, to transform our city and to transform our approach to safety. I'm ready to get to work.

