Transcript for Traveling nurses return home, but never for long: Part 2

Snets Excuse my appearance. But I am not feeling very well. I am most likely going to go get tested tomorrow. I was about two weeks into my and I started to feel badly. So I have a fever now, 100.7. I'm definitely convinced that I have covid, because what else could it be? There we go. Yep. I got it. I've been sick with pneumonia before. I've had the flu plenty of times. I've had strep plenty of times. I've never felt that way before. Now I'm in line at the fairgrounds with a lot of other people waiting to get tested. So I'll let you guys know. But it's not looking good. I stayed in my hotel room for 14 days. And it was very scary for me. Everyone in my family talked to me every day, but my mom specifically, she threatened to pack her bags and drive every day to me. And I told her every day I was okay. Even when I wasn't. Because in my head I knew if my mom showed up here, she would end up in the hospital. And she may not make it. And there's no way I'm letting her do that. I eventually got better. Hi, this is it, it's my last day working here in Texas, for now. I've been here since July 7th. And it is now September 22nd, 2020. When I told my husband that, you know, I was going to come on home, he knew, but the family did not know that I was coming. And so that was exciting. Hello! Hi! Hi, guys! It was great to know that they remembered my face, even from our facetimes. And so -- it was great. How's it going? So each time she comes home from an assignment, it is definitely like Christmas. And it's extra special. Let me see a double flip. Oh, good job! I would recall phone calls with my 4-year-old, and he would ask, mom, when are you going to come home? And I said, as soon as I'm done. He says, yeah, okay, no problem. As long as he had an opportunity to see my stethoscope, he was okay with it. He would always take it and listen to my heart when I was Day good morning, mommy! I had a chance to be there, help encourage them to walk. Go, girl! So that was very special. To be able to see that firsthand. Every time she returns home, I do find myself having a sigh of relief inside. Knowing that she's safe. Getting to spend that quality time with my family definitely makes it harder to leave. But being able to go out and taking the knowledge that I have and taking it to the next city, the next state -- that's what gives me hope and what I look forward to. I started to see some posts about Hawaii and Guam assignments. At the time I had told myself, oh my gosh, I need that. It has thankfully been more time to heal. I'm still on a covid crisis assignment. I'm still working with covid patients. But it's been an incredible mental, emotional, even physical healing opportunity for me. That's it. This is more New York. Love you too. When will I see you again? The end of the month. It's good to be back in New York to continue what I started back in early April. Sun's out, it's beautiful out, it's time to get ready. Here at Laguardia, we're able to catch and capture patients who have gotten off a flight, who need to travel and need a covid test like right away. The CDC says that you're to isolate for ten days. It does go full circle. Now I feel like I have, if you will, wings on my shoulders. I have, you know, my tools in my hand. You're welcome, bye-bye.

