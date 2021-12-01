Transcript for Trump faces 2nd impeachment unless Pence invokes 25th Amendment, Dems. say

dead. Now the puruit of accountability. This video captures a man in white backpack pulling an officer to the ground, mob pummeling him with the poles of their American flags. Another video showing a right-hander hurling a fire extinguisher to line of police striking several in the head. I talked to officers who have done two tours in Iraq who say this was scarier to them than their time in combat. With every new detail an image that emerges the calls for accountability get louder. Democrats now giving vice president pence an ultimatum either invoke the 25th amendment today or they will go forward with second impeachment, the article is a single charge, incitement of insurrection. If president trump is impeached again will be the only president in history to have been impeached twice. With more than 200 house Democrats signed a vote on impeachment could happen as soon as Wednesday. I think impeachment could move quickly through the house, all members were witness to what happened. Even if he's impeached senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell saying the sent won't reconvene until January 19th. I'm told there's significant number of Republican senators considering to vote to convict Donald Trump if he was impeached perhaps even enough to get to the two-thirds senate flesh hold you would need. Republican senator Toomey telling Fox News this -- I do think the president impeachable offenses. If he is impeached could lose his staff and could never hold federal office again. Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel president trump is responsible for last week's violent insurrection and majority of Americans believe trump should be removed from office before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in next week. One argument we shouldn't impeach because it will cause more division in a volatile divided country. Matters don't is get worse, we just had a potential coup, domestic terrorists try to stop the election process. It can't get any worse. -- Announcing that at least two officers have been suspend over their conduct one filmed taking a selfie and another putting on a Maga hat with rioters around. You tweeted out 10 to 15 investigation and are looking into the I'd y5u if there was facilitation or help within the capitol hill police. If there were people there working on the 6th doing something nefarious we want to make sure that's taken care of so we ensure safety for the inauguration. Alleged domestic terrorist were arrested over the weekend, including two men carrying restraints, Larry Brock a army grad and combat veteran was turned in by his ex-wife according to after and a bartender from Tennessee who law enforcement officials say is seen here holding several zip tie handcuffs. The FBI looking into whether the mob had plans to kidnap lawmakers. They came with baseball bats, metal pipes, there's information that they were coordinating by using walkie talkies and radios. Law enforcement officials have to find out if there were cells, small groups of people working in coordination to set in motion the attack. Death threats against vice president Mike pence were heard outside the capitol. Hang Mike pence! Hang Mike pence! House speaker Nancy Pelosi telling 60 minutes she and her office were targets. The staff went under the table, barricaded the door, turned out the lights and were silent in the dark under the table for two and half hours. Wow. Other lawmakers also fearing for their lives. They were coming for vengeance, they were coming for blood. God only knows what they would have done had they succeeded. A senior official saying among the crowd many former military members and current law enforcement officers , the New York fire department confirming two active or retired officers seen on capitol ground. Eugene Goodman black capitol police officer holding back the mob alone praised for quick thinking after deliberately leading them up the steps away from the senate chamber door away from door according to "The Washington post." The potential for coming attacks in days and weeks according to FBI member sew armed protests for all 50 state capitols are planned an in Washington, D.C. And FBI calling for group storming government courthouse administrative buildings as well if president trump is removed from office. Of particular concern, President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week. You're going to see check points and barricades and screening through all aspects and points of the city. As the country braces for the possibility of more violence Donald Trump remains isolated in the white house. You start to see a number of cabinet members leave, latest Chad wolf, acting secretary of homeland security. Beyond that you had a number of officials, advisors of the president, cabinet officials who have packed up their offices and quietly left because they're worried about their own personal Trump meeting today with the vice president for the first time since the attack. What are you hearing from your constituents? Disbelief. I come from an area that swung for trump twice and I think he alien ted his supporters and will come down as one of the worse presidents ever and imminent threat to our country. Now more on the impeachment crisis. I spoke to Republican member of congress from South Carolina Nancy mace, congresswoman, so glad to hear you're safe and well. As a member of congress you've been a big supporterser everyone the president but that changed last week as you were barricaded in your office. First and foremost do you think president trump was responsible for instigating the riots. I do, members of my own party contributed to the violence that day. Rhetoric has real consequences and days leading up to the vote to certify the electoral college vote last week my life was threatened and I was accosted on the eve of the riots so words have consequences especially when people take them literally. It was an enormously sad day for our nation and as a mom I'm sad for my kids that's why I've been such a vocal critic what happened on Wednesday we have to acknowledge we have a problem and take responsibility to earn the trucht of the American people. Trust of the American people. . That's not going to happen overnight. You're clearly not blaming the president in your view what should the president be told to be held accountable. There's couple options on the problem with impeachment it will continue to divide our country. The other thing is once the articles of impeachment are passed of the house dent get to the senate until the eve of Joe Biden swearing in. Do all of us in this country want to endure 100 more days of Donald Trump or look forward to the future and work with President-Elect Joe Biden. Our country and party need to be rebuilt. We need a hot to do in the future. Will you vote to impeach? I am not going to vote to impeach at this time. I'm working on explaining why from a constitution Al perspective. Also I don't want to pour gas on the fire. Sense your would be an option but Democrats will not bring up the idea to prevent him from running for office again, they want impeachment or nothing. Understood. I appreciate your sentiment. Thanks so much, congress women, be

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.