How Trump has reshaped America's government in his 1st 6 weeks

From tariffs on trading partners and remaking the federal bureaucracy, President Donald Trump has been testing the limits of his power in the first 43 days of his second term.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live