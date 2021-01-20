Transcript for Uniting the country is President-elect Joe Biden’s next challenge

Reporter: When Biden is sworn in into the highest office, in a deeply divided nation, he will be faced with the daunting task of healing our country. To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they are Americans. They are Americans. Reporter: Democratic congressman Jim Clyburn says he's the right person for the job. Leadership is as leadership does. And I think that is what Joe Biden will demonstrate. He will not lay out preseptembers as our current occupant of the white house he will practice what he preaches. He will lead by precept and example. Reporter: When the election was projected for President-Elect Joe Biden, it was 48 years to the day that he won his first senate race. This is the time to heal in America. Reporter: His road to the white house filled with decades of public service, marked by delays, setbacks, and personal tragedy. But Biden has embraced struggle all his life. My dad used to say, the measure of success is not whether you get knocked down, it's how quickly you get up sglrn born November 20th, 1932, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was teased in grade school for his stutter. I used to stutter badly. When you stutter badly, you're really humiliated and people make fun of you. Reporter: The self-described scrappy kid from Scranton had big dreams of one day becoming first stepping onto the national stage at 29 years old, running for U.S. Senate. Then he was both the newcomer and an underdog. We have a projection, Joseph Biden, 29 years of age, a Democrat, according to our ABC decision desk, has beaten his opponent. Reporter: One of the youngest senators ever elected would go on to serve in the chamber for 36 years. Just as he was starting his political career, tragedy. His wife and infant daughter killed in a car crash. His two young sons, beau and hunter, badly injured. He was sworn in at their hospital bedside. So help you, god? I do. Reporter: Biden would remarry, meeting his second wife, Jill on a blind date in 1975. The couple welcomed daughter Ashley in 1981. I'm Jill's husband. And I would not be here without their love and tireless support of Jill. Reporter: The childhood dream of one day becoming president came to a halt twice. First in 1987 after a plagiarism scandal, and again in 2007. He did get to the white house, serving as vice president to Barack Obama. I will support and defend the constitution of the united States -- Reporter: And three decade is after his first bid, he ran again. We're in the battle for the soul of this nation. Reporter: That rallying cry became a cornerstone of his campaign, fighting to push forward even after suffering losses in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. Is your campaign viable? How do you make the case you're the most electable candidate? I keep running and I win. Reporter: The turning point, South Carolina. And that endorsement from congressman Jim Clyburn. Biden was out-fund-raised, he was out-spent. You came in and your endorsement changed everything. Our thing was to create a surge and see if it would work in South Carolina, then go across the south. It did work. Won by 29 points. And the rest is history. Reporter: As the nominee coming under fire for comments like these -- If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or trump, then you ain't Reporter: After contentious debates and a campaign sidelined by a raging pandemic, Americans waited days for election results. Joe, Joe! Reporter: As word of the biden/harris victory spread, supporters across the country celebrated in the streets. The day after declaring victory, Biden visited his son beau's gravesite. In the end, it was Biden's home state of Pennsylvania that pushed him over the edge. Hello, Philadelphia! Reporter: On election day he wrote this message on his childhood home. From this house to the white house with the grace of god. The white house already being prepared for its new occupant who faces T most divided and diverse America in modern times. We love differently, we worship differently. The only way this country works is if we're willing to accept those differences in each other. Reporter: Those differences right now putting Americans at odds. So can Joe Biden be the uniter in chief?

