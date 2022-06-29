U.S. drone strike kills top Al-Qaeda leader

Almost 21 years after 9/11, Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists, is dead. Martha Raddatz discusses what it all means.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live