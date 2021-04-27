US-Ukrainian families prepare for the prospect of war amid rising Russian tensions

Katia Sharga was born in Ukraine, but immigrated to the U.S. 30 years ago during the collapse of the former Soviet Union. She said she can sense Ukrainian independence is under attack again.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live