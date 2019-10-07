Transcript for US Women's National Team return home as World Cup champions

A red carpet reception for team usa this morning on gma, basking in the glory of their victory as world champions, dominating the field and winning hearts around the world. That's it! Reporter: The U.S. Women's national team. The party can officially start now. Reporter: Securing a record fourth cup title this past weekend with a win against the Netherlands. Do you like that word dynasty? Yeah. I mean, if the shoe fits, you got at that to put it on. Reporter: Scoring this massive penalty kick. You're showing us the picture of yourself when you were in the stands watching '99 world cup team. That's crazy. And they inspired you. Now you're an inspiration. I don't have words for that. Face paint every where. Still remember that logo on the shirt and to be in this position right now is just incredible. Reporter: Alongside charismatic superstars Alex Morgan, Carly Lloyd and crew, these women ran circles around every woman that stood in their way. Knocking out Spain, France and England. But it was goalkeeper Alicia nars making a heroic game-saving stop. Everybody was holding their breath on this penalty kick. How was that moment for you what was going through your mind? There really wasn't much going through my mind to be honest. Blacked out for a second. Everyone felt calm. It was never a doubt in my mind that it was not going to go in. Reporter: In the finals, newcomer rose Lavelle sealed the deal. This team has always inspired me. But now to step on the field with people who inspire me. It's a whole different story. I think all of us grow up, and it's something you've envisioned yourself doing. I never like to call it a dream, because it's something I really felt was going to be a reality someday. Reporter: But their world cup dominance has illuminated a disturbing truth, the pay gap, despite gaining higher ratings and revenue, male players outearn women. The women have four world cup trophies. The men have never finished higher than third place, which happened in 1930. I think the conversation needs to move from are we worth it, should we have equal pay, what should we do now. How can federations support their players better. How account leagues support their players better. For all the fans and people, go watch your team, watch the national team, watch your local club teams. I think there's a part in this for everybody to do. Reporter: Bringing home the gold, these women join the champions from the U.S. Women's national team in 1991. In 1999, led by Mia hamm. And once again, champions in 2015. Defensive specialist crystal Dunn who sat out the 2015 cup due to a knee injury made the most of her second chance at a world cup crown. It starts with just investing in yourself. That's what I decided to do four years ago, not hang my head but invest in myself, believe in myself. Surround myself with people who wanted it for me and I wanted it for myself. I think four years ago I was a different person, different player. Being with this team, fighting every day, you can't help but get better being around these women. Now gracing the cover of sports illustrated, they've become a symbol for dominance in the sporting world. Much like the UConn women's basketball team has done for college basketball. The Williams sisters in tennis. And team usa gymnastics. But this team usa has no plans to make a stop at the white house. Rupino said she was not going to the expletive white house. We'll have to see in the future. But there's a lot of things that president trump, you know, has put in place that I don't stand Reporter: The president responding, congratulations to the U.S. Women's soccer team. America is proud of you all. But rather than visit trump, they've accepted an invitation to visit congress. In the meantime, they are taking well-deserved time for themselves. We'll take for sure this week and maybe into next week and the we all play on our respective club teams so we'll try to enjoy, obviously, this moment, everything that comes with it for these next few days and back to work a little bit. Vacation comes at the latter end of the year. What is the best lesson a coach has taught you? Never stop learning. You always have something new you can learn and keep improving on. And be sure to check out the team tomorrow. There will be a ticker tape parade in honor of the stars.

