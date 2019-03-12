Transcript for Veteran says CBD has changed his life after dependency to opiates

There's Greece there see and using your hands. The few years ago I started making my eyes and that's become kind of passionate what I I was army infantryman. Deployed with them in 20042005. To sellers yeah. There's nineteen of us for companies that were hit what a large scale ambush in the center of the city. I think a lot of us believe we weren't gonna get out of there I got hit fairly early I was shot in the shoulder. About fifteen minutes into the fight wasn't just the bullets that hit me was chunks of concrete and metal out of the wall that hit me all of the side so I had. Shrapnel all have been here in my ear in in the side of my died. Do you think all of this would have been possible if he never got off those payments are not deceiving me. I. I was at a bad place on its. On and off suicidal. And without that change I don't know that I would be here there are some really rough. Patches where I didn't want to when you deal with pain every day and anxiety that so bad you reach a point where you just you don't want to participate anymore and then switching the same side was. I feel like it gave them back.

