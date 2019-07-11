Transcript for Veteran honored for helping injured vets find support through sports

This is retired army major heat wave. He served America proudly for 24 years while on a combat operation in Afghanistan. Pete sustained a leg injury that changed his life forever. Ultimately requiring a leg amputation. After more than thirty surgeries and physical therapy it was sports that motivated hit. Competing in paralympic cross country skiing to mountain biking. And it pushed him to bring sports to other veterans starting a program called fight on. We are with him for a. Night. It's nice to be recognized for the hard work I've put in it's not just for me it's quarter everybody's for the guys have been with mounds of billions in combat for the has -- been with in recovery. Com so the guys are still recovering from wounds. He is headed to Madison Square Garden for the stand up for heroes event started by the Bob Woodruff foundation. The event featured a powerful duet with Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen. It's a. And months when comedians Jon Oliver and Jon Stewart hit the stage. We haven't senior admin for years not important what happened at. I would just paid you that I know. That that I looked like us now so it all. Fifth special night for service members veterans and their families like major piece play part of it is that people have to. I have to know this is still going on me because it's not that much reporting but there are still huge needs world. For those who have served our country we always think. About the pizza the world and we need to think about in the world but behind all the peaks in the world is usually a family. Their dedication to the Woodruff foundation raising more than five point seven million dollars this year alone. Say thank you again for all this at all it means all that's gonna do in continue to do. For me and my fellow warriors as we recover and nine top honors men and women who answer some locals call.

