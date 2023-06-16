Victims of alleged Memphis PD brutality speak out

Memphis residents who claim they and their family were victims of police brutality speak with "Impact x Nightline," on their efforts to hold the police accountable.

June 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live