Transcript for Visa delays could keep a binational couple apart for birth of their child

Reporter: In Atlanta, Georgia, a 27-year-old American, Abby Madsen, puts the final touches on the nursery for her first child, a boy to be named Isaac. She thought her Venezuelan fiance would be at her side as they prepare for the big moment. Instead, he's stuck in Peru. We had a lot of hope we both would be in the United States together for the birth of our child. Now I'm 39 weeks pregnant. So the baby can really come any day. And I'm here in the U.S., and Alejandro is in Lima. And we actually haven't seen any forward progress with his Visa application. Reporter: With time ticking, the couple was forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Abby left for the U.S. In October to have the baby in the states, while Alejandro continues to wait out the Visa process in Peru. Right when I was going through security, and I was by myself, I felt like I wanted to cry. And then I just remembered, like, no, I'm going to do this for my son. Reporter: This is just a snapshot of the kind of life changing choices people all over the world are weighing as the covid-19 pandemic continues to upend immigration operations. Temporary closures of consulates and embassies. Covid restrictions in waiting rooms. Reduced staffing. All adding to a backlog of cases and longer wait times for anxious applicants. May of last year, the overall number of Visas, both temporary and permanent, they climbed by approximately 95%. So there was a precipitous decline in the total number of Visas issued. Reporter: A state department spokesperson tells ABC news, U.S. Embassies and consulates are working to resume routine Visa services, however, the pandemic continues to severely impact the number of Visas our embassies and consulates are able to process. We do not expect to be able to safely return to prepandemic workload levels until mid-2021 at the earliest. We first met Abby and Alejandro last July after Peru's sudden shutdown due to the pandemic left hundreds of Americans stranded with no way to get home. Abby had been living in Peru for two years when she fell in love with Alejandro, who worked with her at a nonprofit supporting Venezuelan refugees. In the way that we met is in his English class, he wrote me a letter in English. One day he found me a piece of Venezuelan chocolate. So that's kind of how we Reporter: It didn't take long for the pair to realize that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. They started the Visa application process in June, before they learned they were pregnant. Later, hoping it would be approved in time for them to give birth to their first child together in America. We're just really hoping for the best at this point. And really hoping that since we've got a couple of months, that a miracle could happen, or something amazing could happen. Reporter: According to the immigration law group boundless, processing time for a fiance Visa like theirs would take six to nine months, before the pandemic. Even though state department announced in August 2020 it would prioritize fiance Visas, k-1 Visas, many couples are still waiting. Abby and Alejandro have yet to hear word on where they stand in the process. Over seven months since they filed. In Lima, Peru, where Alejandro lives, a new surge of covid cases put the city in the highest level of lockdown. Residents only permitted to go outside for one hour each day. The embassy there is closed until about mid-february. I really understand the measures they're trying to take for health and safety reasons. It is a little bit frustrating, because now that option to push paperwork through isn't available. Reporter: The timing could not be worse. As we checked in with them over multiple days, an outbreak of covid-19 hit the home where Alejandro was staying. What's the hardest part being away from him now, especially knowing he's with people that are sick, and could get sick himself? The hardest part about being away is the unknowns. I don't know if he's going to get sick, or I don't know if he has everything he needs. Reporter: After the call, Abby told us Alejandro has developed possible covid symptoms. She says his home lacks basic medical supplies, medicine, and regular access to clean water. The couple filed several requests to expedite his case before the outbreak, but all were rejected. I understand that you may have maxed out on expedited Visas, what does that mean? They said they were denying my most recent request, the 11th one, and they said, we will not grant any subsequent requests. When I got that email, I felt a little discouraged. I'm still looking for other ways to get Alejandro here as soon as possible. Reporter: Though he won't be in Atlanta for the birth of their son. He says they don't regret their decision to be apart for the sake of their baby. Reporter: Abby remains hopeful that there is a bright future for all three of them in America. It might be hard for us right now to be apart, but I have to believe that something incredible will happen in the future, and I have to believe that my son can have a better life in the U.S. And can have a better life if he's a citizen. Our thanks to Maggie. Up next, life in a day of 2020. Want to brain better? Unlike ordinary memory supplements- Neuriva has clinically proven ingredients that fuel 5 indicators of brain performance. Memory, focus, accuracy, learning, and concentration. Try our New Gummies for 30 days and see the difference.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.