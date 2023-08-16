Wed, Aug 16, 2023

'The Blind Side' back in headlines amid legal dispute; Hitmaker Robert 'Kool' Bell talks long-lasting legacy of 'Kool & The Gang'

August 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live