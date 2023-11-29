Wed, Nov 29, 2023

One girl, one bullet Part 1: Teen's life forever changed; One girl, one bullet Part 2: Calls for action rise as more kids are shot; Henry Kissinger dead at 100

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live