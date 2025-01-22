Wendy Williams makes claims about life under conservatorship, fans rally behind her

The star spent recent years under a court-appointed guardianship but is advocating for her independence. The guardian denies wrongdoing and says guardianship activities are supervised by the court.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live