Witnesses in Day 7 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a male escort

A male escort who uses the name “The Punisher” testified about his alleged sexual encounters with Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs’ involvement. Combs denies all charges.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live