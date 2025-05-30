Witnesses in Thursday’s Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a former personal assistant

A former personal assistant to Combs using the pseudonym “Mia” testified about her working conditions and Combs’s alleged sexual and physical abuse. Combs denies all charges.

May 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live