Transcript for Woman charged with second husband's murder, attempting to kill daughter: Part 2

Reporter: Stacey castor's two husbands have mysteriously died. Now her oldest daughter Ashley is close to death and being rushed to the hospital. It was several hours for Ashley to work through whatever she had ingested and start to come out of it. It's blurry. I can't really see anybody's face. Tunnel vision. All I could see is this big guy in this red shirt. He's yelling at me, how many pills did you take? She starts to respond. And I flat-out ask her, did you try to kill yourself? And she looks a the me and she had no clue that any of this had taken place. He told her that there was a suicide note indicating that she had killed her father and her stepfather. She looked at me really wide-eyed and flat-out says, I did not try to kill myself, nor did I leave a suicide note. I didn't know what they were talking about, because I didn't do anything. You didn't write the note? I didn't write the note. At what point did you think, my mother tried to kill me? From the moment I woke up and everybody was asking me questions. I just knew. We finally decided that we have a woman who has killed two people and tried to kill a third walking around in public. We can't let her act again. I G direction that she be placed under arrest for the murder of David castor, the attempted murder of Ashley Wallace. Stacey castor charged with poisoning one husband to death, trying to do the same with her daughter, will be tried for murder. January 2009. The dead of winter. Meanwhile, you have this really surreal and almost unbelievable story of a mom who may have tried to kill her daughter to cover up killing two of her husbands. The trial of Stacey castor is now under way. Castor faces 25 years to life -- All rise. We had really three cases that we were presenting to a jury. We had the death of David castor, we had the attempted murder of Ashley Wallace, and we were allowed to present evidence about the death of Michael Wallace as well. So the trial begins, and the D.A. Has taken the move, the bold move, to put the daughter, Ashley, on the stand as the first witness. Place your left hand on the bible, raise your right hand. She came home and she like, let's get drunk. Let's get just totally drunk. And she handed me a cup, and she had a cup. She told me to keep stirring the cup. I took a drink of it. And? And it tasted horrible. What did you say? And I was like, mom, this doesn't taste good. She said probably there's too much vodka in there. She to and it went back in the kitchen. She brought it back in, the cup was full. Did you continue to drink it? Yes. Explain to the , if the cup tasted bad and you didn't enjoy it, why would you drink it? Because I trusted her. What's the next thing you member? Waking up in the hospital with a detective asking me what I did. What did you drink? What did you do? What did you take? What did you write in that note? But I didn't know what he was talking about. Because I didn't write a note. And I didn't take anything. Four weeks of the trial. Over 50 witnesses in the case. Judge, we have one more witness. The defense calls Stacey castor. All right. Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you, god? I do. Chuck lays out his case with Stacey and comes to the end and has to ask the critical question. Did you kill David castor by poisoning him with antifreeze? No, I did not. Did you try to murder your daughter and try to frame her for the murders of David castor and Michael Wallace? Absolutely no, I did not. The next morning, it was bill Fitzpatrick's cross examine Stacey castor. Fitzpatrick clearly made a decision here that the way to go after Stacey castor is to talk to her as if she's a murderer who tried to frame and kill her own daughter. And that's exactly the tone that he used. You don't remember stating that? Ashley poisoned him? I didn't poison him. When did Ashley poison him? I don't know. Despite raising his voice and making accusations -- You were typing the suicide note to frame your daughter, weren't you? No, sir. Objection. Overruled. We caught you, didn't we? No, you didn't. Stacey castor remains cool, calm, collected. Question's going to be, does that make her seem more guilty less guilty? The case is now in the hands of the jury in the Stacey castor murder trial. Finally you get that call that the jury's got a verdict. Morning. Good morning. As to count number one, murder in the second degree, what is the verdict? Guilty. On count two, attempted murder in the second degree, what's the verdict? Guilty. When you heard guilty? It can't be happening. It's got to be wrong. I didn't look around. I just sathere and waited for it to be done and left the courtroom. Honestly, that was the best day of my life. Because I knew that people knew that I didn't do it. E a convicted murderer. That's what they say. Can you sit here across from me again and tell me that you're not a killer? I'm not. No, I'm not. I will never say I did something I didn't do. I will maintain my innocence until the day that I die.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.