Transcript for Women of color will play vital role in elections, both presidential and local

Reporter: This group of women is on a mission. Who said politics boring? Reporter: As the music blasts, they're blasting out thousands of text messages to women of color living in key battleground states. Send, send, send. Reporter: Their message, vote. I hit 1,000. That's so cool. Having a national text out the vote day. Women from 38 states participating in this E.. How many did you get? 1,000. 4,000. Reporter: Leading the charge is Amy Allison, founder of group called she the people, launched what she says is first national voter registration effort focused entirely on women of color. Tell you something right now, women of color can make this happen. We have never had in this country a strategic and targeted effort to reach women of color. Yet women of color are the critical vote. Reporter: Women of color are fastest growing voting bloc in the country, Allison believes they could prove pivotal in delivering Democrats a definitive victory. It's clear that women of color have a decisive role to play in 2020 election. Michigan, trump won the state by 10,000. People of color who did not vote, over 205,000 people. In Pennsylvania, won by 44,000, and 268,000 did not cast a vote. In Texas. Trump won in 2016, 807,000, and women of color wn't vote, over 2 million. I ACC your nomination. Reporter: It's actually the downballot rac that determines top of the ticket. Downballot races fuels the conversations that drive higher turnout. Reporter: Record 215 women color are running for congress. One in Texas. Run on behalf of communities to lift them up. Women of color have been doing this for years, time to table. Rr: If she wins, would flip Dallas area district and be first afro-latinao serve in congress. Seeing a lot of women of color running. What is behind that? Seeing Donald Trump in office is wake-up call for women who considered running for public office but didn't think they had enough degrees or qualifications. Times have been tough but many of you here have been putting in work to save the very fabric of this country. Reporter: Said she never imagined she'd run for congress one day. Moved to Dallas, resigned to thinking this was just going to be red area and weren't going to see a lot of changes. Reporter: Some argue that Texas is a swing state. Is that what you believe? I do. Never felt it more than I do this moment. Reporter: Texans haven't voted for democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter. But polls show president trump and former vice president Joe Biden in a dead heat. 38 electoral votes. If Biden pulls off win here, trump would have virtually no path to victory. Quarter of the state is women of color, most likely Democrats. Withation that dwarves the numbers that trump won that state. True battleground state. Reporter: Campaign hopes to drive voter turnout in the suburban district she's hoping to represent. I'm running for congress. Reporter: Opponent is former trump administration official who calls herself part of a conservasquad. I'm Beth van dyne, never defund the police or side with criminals. That's why we stand with Beth van duyne. Reporter: Viewed as toss-up. Some view as battle to define the suburban vote. Do you feel there are misconceptions of who lives in suburbs and who are the voters? There huge misconception. I'm a soccer mom, suburban mother and wife in the suburbs. What I want for my children, family and community is the safety and prosperity that's afforded within the American and color of my skin does not change that. Reporter: 36-year-old grew up on the border in El Paso, Texas. Mexican-american mother met black father in the army. Childhood wasn't always easy. Learned growing up not all homes have four walls. Lived in homeless shelter, on relatives' couches and at one point kiddy pool side of gas station with mom but received housing from hud, food stamps to keep us fed and public education became a home for us. Think about my dream, going to college, becoming an educator, ere was so much hard work but also so much luck. When you're working hard and doing everything you're supposed to do, luck shouldn't give you a stable life. Reporter: Mom of two has shifted to mainly virtual campaigning because of the as election day draws near, fact that she could make history is not lost on her. What would you hope that you being in congrs would say to other people who look like you? Or young kids who look like you growing up? That the halls of government is theirs. People may know it intellectually but don't feel it viscerally. I want them to know deep down there is their country too. So I picked up my mom and we're going to go and drop off her ballot. This is it. We're here, are place. Reporter: Already more than 7 million people have voted early in Texas. This is the line. 8:30, still wrapped around the building. Inspires me to see all these individuals here, out for early voting. Reporter: Record-shattering number in state that's made it more difficult to vote in last four years and traditionally has low turnout. Close to front of the line, been here about 40 minutes. I'm getting inside to vote. Reporter: Across Texas 650,000 more women of color have voted at this point in the election compared to 2016, according to she the people. Voting for women's rights and my sorority sister kamala Harris. Wearing pearls and getti ready to stroll to the poll. Get your tias, abuelas, family members, mujeres, get them to vote. After every foreparents have gone through, determined to make my vote count. Reporter: With a growing chorus of voices making themselves heard this year, Amy Allison hopes the impact will stretch far beyond election day. We're defusing centuries' old practice, prioritizing white guy vote and interest over everybody else. We want an equal share of the society and we want to govern. And 2020 is a year where so much of that is coming together, helping lead the country into a new era.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.