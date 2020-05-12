Transcript for 2 women dating the same man cross paths, sparking a web of deceit and murder: Part 1

Most homicides are dark. This one was bizarre. What do you do when somebody invades every space of your life? Reporter: In 2012, Dave krufa, newly single father of two, moved to Omaha to start over after separating from his long-time partner aim may. He looked online when he felt ready to start dating again. I didn't know how to Ven tour back into the dating pool. Reporter: The first person he met was Shanna Elizabeth golier, Liz. She was also a single parent with kids around the same age as Dave's. Liz loved taking selfies and sending them to friends. She was sexy, she was bright and shiny, she was very engaging. Reporter: Dave says he was up front with Liz when she met. He was dating several women and not looking for a commitment. I was kind of going wild, just -- you know, being free for the first time in a longtime. Reporter: Six months after being Liz, another single mom walks into the auto repair shop where he worked, 37-year-old Kerry Farber. When we looked at each the there was a little spark. Reporter: She'd grown up in small-town Macedonia, Iowa. Close with mother Nancy. She had a lot O friends. She was very gregarious. You noticed Kerry when she walked in the room. She had a laugh, she had a smile, you were drawn to her. Reporter: She became pregnant with max when she was 22, decided to raise him alone when the relationship with the father didn't work out. Doted on him. Reporter: Kerry had mental health issued, diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s. There was a couple of times when she just -- she would stop taking the medication because she said, mom, it just -- I feel like I'm just numb. Reporter: By the fall of 2012, Kerry was this a good she landed a job as a computer programmer in Omaha. Super excited and talked a lot about how that was going to be kind of a life changer for her and max. Reporter: On her first date with Dave, Cari says she too wants to keep things casual. I felt like I hit the jackpot, I couldn't have wrote it better. One slightly awkward thing, the night of Dave and Cari's first date, Liz came by Dave's apartment to pick up things she'd left there. I walked Cari out the front door, she walked right by Liz. They probably saw each other for 6 seconds Reporter: Cari's office happened to be around the corner from Dave's apartment. Despite dating only two weeks, she decided to stay with him while she was working on a big project instead of making the hour commute from her home. Around 6:30 A.M. On November , 2012, Dave left for work early, kissing Cari good-bye. It would be the last time he'd see her. Later that morning, he gets a message from Cari. She texted me, let's move in together. Which was very left field. Because we had already talked about that not happening. As soon as I can, I text her back and say, I'm not interested, I can't do that. And almost immediately I get a message back that says, fine, I hate you, I'm dating someone else, I don't want to see you anymore, go away. Lots of profanity. I didn't know what to think. I was blown away. Reporter: Later that day, Cari's mom also got a strange text from her saying she was taking a new job in Kansas. So I texted her back, and she would not call me and talk to me. Reporter: Cari's son had been staying with Nancy. She reports Cari missing. A lot of people thought she'd just gone off her meds and she was -- just went off the deep end and left. But I knew that that's not what happened. Reporter: Meanwhile, Dave was still getting a barrage of angry messages from Cari. They were bad and they were just all about how bad of a person I am. Cari's rage seems to be focused on his on again, off again ex-girlfriend, Liz, who he had dated before Cari. Which is confusing to Dave. Because Cari seemed to be so unaffected by her first interaction with Liz. Reporter: Liz told Dave Cari was harassing her too. She wrote to Liz, if you don't keep your hands and lips off my man, I will hurt you. I would regularly receive 60-plus texts a day, 100 emails a day was not uncommon. Reporter: Eventually, Cari seemed to be flat-out stalking Dave. On one specific occasion, I was sit in my la-z-boy, feet up, watching TV, trying to relax, and I get a text saying, I see you, you're sitting in your chair with your feet propped up, wearing a blue shirt. Those things were true. Reporter: Dave and Liz given to call her crazy Cari. They get back together, united by their shared trauma. It was actually extremely common for us to be hanging out, and both of our phones were start blowing up with text messages and emails from Cari. Reporter: Nine months after Cari is last seen, Liz called Dave in a panic saying her house has been burned down. Fire trucks up and down the street, firemen walking around, there's hoses and they're pouring water in the place. Luckily, her children were not home. But many of her belongings were still there. Including two dogs, a cat, and a snake. And they all were killed in this fire. The guy that I'm seeing, he has a girlfriend and she's been stalking me. I felt very bad for Liz because I felt like I brought this crazy person into her life. Reporter: As weeks turn into months, Cari's mom Nancy becomes increasingly worried. As her daughter fails to show up for the holidays, max's birthday, and her father's funeral. I had a very, very, very vivid dream that Dennis had come to me, and he said, Nancy -- don't worry about her, she's with me. Reporter: Max decides to reach out to his mom over All it said was hi. And she immediately wrote him back, hey, little man, how are you? He asked her to answer three questions to prove that it was really her. And she never responded to that message. Cari posts on Facebook, I've answered enough questions to prove myself, I'm not missing, I just don't want to come home. One of the things, they don't look hike they're written by Cari, they're filled with spelling errors and grammatical errors. Reporter: Spring 2015, the missing person case filed 2 1/2 years earlier had gone cold. Detectives Ryan Avis and Jim doty heard about the case, volunteered to work on it. They examined the case file with a fresh perspective. Doty investigating as though Cari was dead, Avis trying to prove she was alive. Cari's checking account had no activity. It's not normal for adults to just up and leave and literally spend no money, no one's seen it didn't make sense. The key to the case at this point is figuring out if Cari is not alive, who has been actually sending these messages to Dave and to Liz? Reporter: Detective focuses on Liz. All of a sudden she's the focus of harassment. Her name was all over the reports. Ter: During the investigation of her harassment claim against Cari, Liz had allowed police to download the contents of her phone. They reviewed the files and found the photo of Cari's car. We looked at the meta date of that photo. It was taken a month before police recovered her vehicle, so somehow Liz knew where Cari's vehicle was before law enforcement even did. Another thing we found on the phone download, there were six calls that were made to Cari's resident using star 67 to disguise the number. Was calling Cari six times. We found an email that Cari had sent to Dave, consisted of a picture of a woman tied up. We that picture of that bound woman in Liz's phone. The meta data showed it was taken from Liz's phone. They realized had put duct tape on her own mouth, tied her own hands, crawled into the trunk of a car. Coming up -- All the investigating they had done was leading them to the idea that Cari Farver was dead, and Liz had been impersonating her this entire time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.