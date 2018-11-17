'Everything we've worked for.. gone': Santa Rosa remembers fire one year later:Part 1

More
One year after the Tubbs fire tore through the Santa Rosa community, residents and first responders look back on the night whole neighborhoods were reduced to ash and 22 people died in the blaze.
9:20 | 11/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Everything we've worked for.. gone': Santa Rosa remembers fire one year later:Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59260350,"title":"'Everything we've worked for.. gone': Santa Rosa remembers fire one year later:Part 1","duration":"9:20","description":"One year after the Tubbs fire tore through the Santa Rosa community, residents and first responders look back on the night whole neighborhoods were reduced to ash and 22 people died in the blaze.","url":"/Nightline/video/worked-santa-rosa-remembers-fire-year-laterpart-59260350","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.