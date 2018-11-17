{"id":59260350,"title":"'Everything we've worked for.. gone': Santa Rosa remembers fire one year later:Part 1","duration":"9:20","description":"One year after the Tubbs fire tore through the Santa Rosa community, residents and first responders look back on the night whole neighborhoods were reduced to ash and 22 people died in the blaze.","url":"/Nightline/video/worked-santa-rosa-remembers-fire-year-laterpart-59260350","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}