Transcript for Young LGBTQ skateboarders find their chosen families in the community

Reporter: We're here at substance skate park in bushwick, Brooklyn, where this crew feels empowered to try things they've never done before. Even wiping out. With friends to help them up when they do. Alana Teague is trying to land a trick called the rock 'N' roll. This is what the new face of skateboarding looks like. New York City has a lot of skaters of different backgrounds and identities that are not traditionally represented in skateboarding. Reporter: They're establishing inclusive spaces where nonbinary and trans skaters won't feel like outsiders. Fighting to make sure anyone who wants to skate can. Since the start of the pandemic, it's blown up across the country. In June 2020, sales of skateboarding equipment increased by 118% compared to the same period in 2019. It's been front and center on the largest athletic stage in the world. The Tokyo olympics. The first time skateboarding has been included in the games. With winners as young as 13. Like momiji mishis who took home gold for Japan. Also misgendering Elana Smith, who had their pronouns "they/them" in script on their board. This crew knows how important that kind of representation is. I'm about to get on board with Shawnee, Anna, and Corey, founders of the nyc-based previous panzee skate. Queer people, people that are marginalized because of the color of their skin, because of their gender, sexuality, these people deserve this space. Talk to me a little bit about this journey you've been on actually coming out and how skating has helped you. I didn't know myself as well. I was living in Wisconsin in a pretty small town. At that point in my life I didn't know I was trans yet or a gender queer person. I think that's a part of the queer experience, figuring out who you are. I got into skating and I met these people and I was like, this is my people. I believe in chosen family, and that's my chosen family. At the end of the day you know that there's going to be a place for you. Reporter: Along with providing a safe space for skaters, panzee hosted community meetups. We did a juneteenth event with "Quell" magazine and they skate, a skateboarding organization, and raised money for queer black organizations. And so whatever way that we can give back to that community, we felt like that was the best way that we could do it. It's amazing to see faces in person, to talk to them and just be like, we're here. We're here for you. We always do a little roundup at the beginning to be like, if you ever need to talk to us about anything. We all had a great time celebrating life and skating. Reporter: Now I guess it's my the guys at pansy are obviously pros. Here at "Nightline," it is safety first, so I'm going to get suited up before they teach me some tricks. All right. I'm ready to Ollie. Oh. Yep. Just snap it. Yeah. Nice. Yeah. Nope. Still jumping on the board, man. Nice. There you go. Oh there you go. All right, all right, we're getting warmer, yeah. So you're pushing your weight all the way back with the backflip, then the front flip slides up, then that caused the board to come up in the air. Oh, that was sweet.3 Those first few weeks of you guys getting on the board, what was it like? Were you able to do tricks right Of course not, no. We skate eight hours a day, seven days a week. Especially together. We learned kind of fast. Why is it so important for you guys to make a mission out of this and make an organization out of this? Because at the end of the day, isn't it just skating? I personally think that, in my experience of skating, it helps me to, like, come back into myself. Even if I'm falling, a lot of times it knocks me back into my body and helps me to, like, re-assimilate with myself and my thoughts. Like, okay, I'm back at it, let's go. Reporter: They can tell you what it's like to fall and then get up again. The cofounders of "They skate," bringing lgbtq+ skaters to the front. We're always a plus one and tack on. I want to tack on an ally. Welcome to my life. Reporter: They left their last skate group after feeling their identities were being I started having question marks pop in my head. Am I here because I'm being tokenized? Do they understand what it is to be a black skater? A nonbinary skater? A trans skater? Let's put you on the the front. Now let's take photos of you everywhere to make it look like we're diverse, like we're inclusive. It's not always roses when you're skating. It's not always comfortable. There is harassment. Reporter: For Kai and Schab, it's about expressing their style, with a bonus of a little bit of on-board bonding. This isn't just skating, this is what's making us happy. We might be sweating, we might be screaming because we keep falling, but we're happy. I promise, we're happy. Reporter: Back at substance skate park, the moment of truth for Elana. And yous. Like oh my god, I'm doing the thing I thought I couldn't do. It's really given me confidence in myself and how I approach other things in life that are scary, but that I know deep down I can do. Reporter: A salute against the setting sun. And the satisfaction of knowing they're part of a community that not only accepts them, but rejoices. When they land some sweet moves.

