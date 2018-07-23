The Note: For Trump, potential threats – from friends and foes alike – are everywhere

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It has come to this: President Donald Trump sees Vladimir Putin as a potential friend, and Michael Cohen as a possible threat.

Trump often sees enemies everywhere. Now, in a week that will see the president return to campaign mode, he may be right: The threats posted by those inside his orbit may be as much of a challenge to his presidency as outside forces.

In both areas, Trump is increasingly alone. Last week’s summit with Putin drove him into further battle with his own intelligence agencies, and the release of the Carter Page FISA application has him again —falsely — attacking the Justice Department.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., offered a challenge to both Trump and those working in his administration: “The president either needs to rely on the people that he has chosen to advise him, or those advisers need to re-evaluate whether or not they can serve in this administration,” Gowdy said on Fox. “But the disconnect cannot continue.”

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

It might be easy for the White House to fixate on one number in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll: 66 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s handling of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But to do so would neglect the sentiment of the country as a whole and ignore the rest of the electoral insights offered.

By a 13-percent margin, 46 to 33, independents disapprove of the president’s handling of the summit.

Among those respondents who identify as moderates, 64 to 19 percent, disapprove, too.

Independent voters, by a 30-percent margin, also disapprove of Trump casting doubt on U.S. intelligence.

In terms of intensity, the poll found that 70 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of liberals strongly disapprove of Trump questioning U.S. intelligence; conversely, 28 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of conservatives strongly approve.

For Independents, 47 percent said they thought U.S. leadership was weaker under the current administration, 22 percent said it was stronger, and 26 percent said the leadership was the same.

According to these numbers, the president’s political floor did not seem to fall out last week, at least not in his own party. But winning elections and leading a nation often takes more than appealing to one’s base.

The TIP with Adam Kelsey

Political gaffes of old used to be relatively innocent: perhaps misspelling a vegetable or boasting of the office supply in which you kept a list of potential female cabinet members. But the 2018 midterm cycle has attracted a crop of candidates whose prior comments are creating electoral havoc — and both opening and shutting the door on possible upsets.

So far this summer, candidates have defended sermons in which they questioned whether women should be pursuing careers and lost party committee endorsements over charges of "bigotry." Most recently, the Republican challenger to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was forced to address his decades-old labeling of a woman's attempt to join his all-male college eating club as "politically correct fascism," and his claim that any gay member "wouldn't last long."

Pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin's comments are particularly problematic from a strategic standpoint because he's thus far sold himself in the increasingly blue Garden State as a socially moderate Republican — one whose ads tout his support for gay marriage and abortion rights.

But unlike those before him who doubled down, Hugin walked back the positions, both at a women's roundtable on Thursday, in which he said his stance had "evolved," and in a statement Friday addressing the latter comment about a potentially gay member of the Princeton Tiger Inn.

"I'm proud to say that my views are a lot different than they were 40 years ago. On this issue I was probably more influenced by my kids than anything else," Hugin said. "They had insight at a very early age on the issues of equality and fairness that made me re-evaluate the way I saw the world."

"I think it has been overblown — Dan Coats is a loyal patriot to the country." — Tom Bossert regarding news coverage of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' surprised reaction to news that President Trump had invited Vladimir Putin to Washington, speaking on ABC News' This Week Sunday.

