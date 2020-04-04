Sunday on 'This Week':​ Secretary Mark Esper, Joe Biden This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 5.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response. Plus, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden joins “This Week” exclusively Sunday.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert join to discuss the pandemic and its worldwide effects.

President of the Community Oriented Correctional Health Services Dr. Homer Venters, and Co-Founder and Senior Advisor of New Yorkers United for Justice Topeka K. Sam provide expert analysis on the COVID-19 threat inside the prison system.

And later, analysis from former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie and former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel.

