11-year-old wins state's 'Stop Bullying' license plate design contest

An 11-year-old girl from Cleveland has won Ohio's statewide "Stop Bullying" license plate design contest, the state's attorney general announced this week.

The aim of the contest, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Education Association, was to give children an outlet to to deter bullying with artistic creativity.

Ohio Attorney Generals Office

“Bullies gain power when the people around them look the other way, stay silent or ignore the problem,” Yost said in a press release, describing Cleveland tween Brooke Balser's colorful design.

“Each time we see Brooke’s colorful ‘Bully-Free Car’ design on an Ohio license plate, we’ll be reminded to treat others with respect and to stand up against bullying behaviors.”

Balser’s winning design and slogan will be available for license plates that Ohio drivers can begin purchasing later this year. The money from the sales will fund grants for nonprofit organizations, schools and school districts to provide bullying prevention training programs or similar educational opportunities.

Balser just finished the fifth grade with straight As, has a passion for art and plays softball at Independence Middle School, officials said.