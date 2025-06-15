18-year-old runs for mayor in Alabama, says he is 'ready to take on challenge'

Two weeks after crossing the stage to receive his high school diploma, 18-year-old Brandon Moss stepped foot on another podium -- this time announcing his run for mayor of Fairfield, Alabama, he told ABC News.

Fresh out of high school and beginning preparations for college this fall, Moss is the youngest mayoral candidate in the history of Fairfield, a city of about 9,500 people that is southwest of Birmingham, according to his campaign manager, Marilyn Yelder.

"I am ready to take on this challenge. Age doesn't guarantee wisdom or innovation," Moss told ABC News. "I'm not going to say I'm perfect or I know it all, it will take a team of good people to be able to accomplish good things."

When he launched his campaign on June 7, the Fairfield native told reporters that he is running for mayor because "I love this city, and I believe in its future."

Moss, who has always been interested in the "inner workings of politics," told ABC News he decided to run for mayor after noticing a "bigger need" in the city of Fairfield, specifically regarding "businesses and a better way of living."

Citing Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin (who has been in office since 2017) and former President Barack Obama as his political role models, Moss said he plans on bringing a "new vision and fresh perspective" to the mayoral office if elected.

"The past administrations and the people that are running have done a great job in Fairfield, but I think it's time that we look for something new," Moss said.

His political portfolio includes experience working in the Alabama Youth and Government program -- as a youth senator and in the governor's cabinet -- along with serving on the Student Advisory Board for the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools. He also worked as an executive intern for the superintendent's office and is a graduate of the Alabama Academy of Civic Engagement.

If elected mayor, Moss said he will focus on the city's finances by bringing in a forensic auditor to monitor the city's spending and will also highlight small businesses by creating pop-up stores in a shopping mall so that they can have "a chance to be seen," Moss said.

He also plans on tackling blight, an issue where run-down or vacant homes become overgrown with vegetation. Moss said if elected, he will work with the federal government to receive grants that can help remove these homes from the community.

Moss, who is attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham this fall, is prepared to juggle college classes and mayoral responsibilities, Yelder -- his campaign manager -- told ABC News.

"He does have a team of mentors for every aspect, not just to help him get to mayor, but people that are helping with public speaking, mental health," Yelder said. "I think he will be more than prepared, even at 18, to take on the role as mayor of Fairfield."

Other candidates vying for the office include Councilman Herman Carnes, Councilman Cedric Norman, former Midfield Councilman and Fairfield native James Reasor and financial consultant Michael Williams, according to ABC Birmingham affiliate WBMA.

If Moss isn't not elected on Aug. 26, Moss said he will plan on working in a political office. If the votes are in his favor, he said he will "do the job and see where it takes me."