200 Marines among those being sent to Florida to help ICE

The Trump administration is sending 200 Marines to Florida to aid federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to a statement by U.S. Northern Command.

The deployment is part of a broader push by the administration to ramp up deportations using active-duty troops. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump deployed some 4,000 National Guard personnel and 700 Marines to California under a law known as Title X, which allows troops to be used to protect federal property and personnel.

Last month, the Pentagon announced that it planned to send another 700 troops to Florida, Louisiana and Texas to help immigration officials with logistical and administration support.

Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at Twentynine Palms guard the Wilshire Federal Building as people protest the involvement of the U.S. in Israel's war against Iran, June 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. David Mcnew/Getty Images

In a statement released Thursday, U.S. Northern Command said that among those 700 troops will be 200 Marines from the Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will determine what the Marines will do and where they work, according to NORTHCOM.

There are already approximately 100 National Guard personnel assigned to the Florida immigration detention center that Trump is calling "Alligator Alcatraz."

President President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Fla., July 1, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Capt Brittianie Funderburk, a spokesperson for the Florida National Guard, said earlier this week that the Guard personnel are being used to help secure the perimeter and perform administrative duties.