Arizona is at the center of the battle for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

The retirement of Sen. Jeff Flake has made the state a top pickup opportunity for Democrats this cycle, but a field of three Republicans that includes Rep. Martha McSally, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state Sen. Kelli Ward is hoping to keep the seat red in November. Democrats have coalesced around Rep. Kyrsten Sinema as their nominee.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Other races to watch include the Democratic primary to take on GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, and both parties' primaries to fill McSally's U.S. House seat, which sits on the U.S.-Mexico border and was once held by Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The polls in Arizona close at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.